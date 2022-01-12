Edgeless Price Hits $0.0259 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $675.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

