Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 6.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 16,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,461,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.
EWTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.
In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $255,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $104,516.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,660 over the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.