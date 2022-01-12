Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 6.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 16,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,461,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

EWTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $255,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $104,516.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,660 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

