Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $77,880.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,267,262 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

