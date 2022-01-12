El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for El Pollo Loco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $508.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 14.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

