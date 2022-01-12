Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.04.

NYSE ESI opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,877,000 after acquiring an additional 679,070 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Element Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 140,632 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

