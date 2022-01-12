Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 139.70 ($1.90). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 586,778 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £798.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

