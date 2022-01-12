Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EMBK opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Embark Technology has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

