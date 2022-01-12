Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,375 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.11% of Enbridge worth $84,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 125,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 126,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

