Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Encompass Health worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 700.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 251,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

