Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton Sells 22,600 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EDR opened at 32.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is 27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDR. Citigroup upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

