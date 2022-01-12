Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ET traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,943,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

