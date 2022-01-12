Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENJY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENJY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,284. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Research analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enjoy Technology

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

