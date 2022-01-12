Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Enthusiast Gaming also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $338.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

