EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by 112.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

EOG opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $102.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

