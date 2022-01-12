Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives C$14.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.53 and a 12 month high of C$13.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.81.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

