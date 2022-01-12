Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OHI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

OHI opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after purchasing an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.