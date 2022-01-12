Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $193.68 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.