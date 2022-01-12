Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verint Systems Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verint Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

VRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

