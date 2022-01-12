Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 75.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 174.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 108,464 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.