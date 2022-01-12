Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Zuora worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after buying an additional 2,361,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zuora by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after buying an additional 93,529 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,819,000 after acquiring an additional 159,677 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,305 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUO. increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

