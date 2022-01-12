Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

