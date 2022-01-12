Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.09% of GrowGeneration worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

GRWG opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $683.69 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

