Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

