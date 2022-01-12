Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 585 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Luxfer worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 233.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

