Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $5.85 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 168,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

