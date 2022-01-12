Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

