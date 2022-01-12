Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

