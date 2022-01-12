Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 169 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

