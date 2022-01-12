Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 84.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after buying an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,762 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

