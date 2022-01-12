Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 763 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $648,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 355.5% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 651,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 508,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 65,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

