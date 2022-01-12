Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 800 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 134.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.2% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,303 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $92.50 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.14.

WYNN stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

