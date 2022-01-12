Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 108.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APD opened at $297.90 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.92.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

