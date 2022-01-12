Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total transaction of $1,182,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,248 shares of company stock valued at $33,522,066. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $444.80 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.82 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

