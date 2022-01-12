Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AQUA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

AQUA stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $16,980,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

