Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 1,409 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,556.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $179.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

