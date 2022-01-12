Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

EXEL opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

