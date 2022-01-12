Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $192.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Expedia is gaining from improving travel trends in many parts of the world. Moreover, strong growth across all its lines of business is a major positive. Solid demand in domestic travel is contributing well. Further, growing momentum in Vrbo is benefiting the company. Additionally, Expedia’s strengthening global lodging portfolio and strong supply acquisition efforts remain key catalysts. Further, the removal of travel restrictions in many parts of the world as well as many countries opening for international travelers remain major tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, uncertainties in the global travel industry owing to the pandemic remain primary concerns. Further, sluggishness in corporate travel remains an overhang. Also, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.25. 1,498,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,225. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

