Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce $201.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the lowest is $200.70 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $645.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $810.30 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exterran during the second quarter worth $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,603. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

