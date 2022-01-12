F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,481. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 69.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $13,223,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 324,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

