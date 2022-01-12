F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

