F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen cut their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE FXLV opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61. F45 Training has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Equities analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

