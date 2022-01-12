Fear (FEAR) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Fear coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fear has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $815,865.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00060492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

