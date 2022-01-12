FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 85,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,138. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.91. FedNat has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.91 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedNat will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FedNat by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

