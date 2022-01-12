Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.44 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $8.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.43.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $117.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

