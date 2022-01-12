Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $273,996,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.