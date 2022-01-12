FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading 6.7% Higher

FIH group plc (LON:FIH)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 224 ($3.04). 18,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 5,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.85).

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.09. The company has a market cap of £26.53 million and a P/E ratio of 766.67.

Get FIH group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other news, insider Stuart Munro purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,460 ($12,841.05). Also, insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,880 ($9,338.94).

FIH group Company Profile (LON:FIH)

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.