Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Filo Mining in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FLMMF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,753. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

