Financial Survey: Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) vs. Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and Volta Inc – Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco 24.56% 29.14% 15.58% Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A

Nabtesco has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta Inc – Class A has a beta of -2.01, meaning that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nabtesco and Volta Inc – Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Volta Inc – Class A 0 1 5 0 2.83

Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.67%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabtesco and Volta Inc – Class A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.62 billion 1.36 $192.74 million $5.52 5.26 Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Summary

Nabtesco beats Volta Inc – Class A on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery. The Transport Solutions segment covers the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of the parts of brake devices for railway vehicles, automatic door devices, connection devices, safety equipment, aircraft parts, brake devices for automobiles, drive control devices, safety devices, marine control devices, and fire extinguishers. The Accessibility Solutions segment includes the design, manufacture, sale, installation, maintenance and repair of the parts of automatic door devices for buildings and general industries, smoke exhaust equipment, platform safety equipment, welfare and care equipment and other general industrial machines. The Others segment pertains to the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of the parts of packaging machines, machine tools, forging machines, textile machines

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

