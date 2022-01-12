Financial Survey: SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) versus Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 16.50% 13.46% 1.39% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SBI and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.51%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than SBI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBI and Bit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $5.11 billion 1.24 $762.32 million $3.14 8.74 Bit Digital $21.07 million 15.58 -$1.91 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SBI has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 5.01, suggesting that its stock price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc. manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance. The Asset Management segment consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, biotechnology, environmental energy, and finance-related venture companies in Japan and overseas. The Biotechnology-related segment develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health foods. The Others segment includes housing and real estate businesses such as the development and trading of investment property and the operation of online intermediate services. The company was founded on July 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

