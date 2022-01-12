Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

FNCH opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Haft acquired 63,850 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $649,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.